This is uncalled for - Arewa Youths slam Gatwick Airport for denying Air Peace water salute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The AYCF commended the support of all well-meaning Nigerians which had begun to bear fruit in bringing attention to the issue.

The President General of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Shettima said that the forum perceived the denial of the authorities of Gatwick Airport, London, to allow the airline to perform a tradition inaugurating new flights, which was a customary gesture, as intimidating and uncalled for.

He said the refusal to grant Air Peace’s request for a water salute, only to provide the same honour to another airline two days later, was nothing short of hostility.

“AYCF firmly stands against such discriminatory practices.

“The treatment Air Peace received on its inaugural day was deplorable, with a dysfunctional check-in area that hampered passenger experience due to a non-operational carousel (luggage belt).

“It is a shameful display of bias and unprofessionalism for Gatwick Airport authorities to suddenly decide to extend a welcome to Air Peace nearly two weeks after the incident.

“This delayed response reeks of insincerity and is an insult to every well-meaning Nigerian,” Shettima said.

However, AYCF acknowledged and appreciated the overwhelming support from Nigerians across tribes and ethnicities, who had rallied behind Air Peace, showcasing unity against such antics.

“The AYCF demands fair treatment and equal opportunities for all airlines operating in Nigeria.

“It is imperative that Gatwick Airport authorities rectify their actions and apologise for the unwarranted treatment Air Peace faced.

“We remain committed to championing the rights of Nigerian businesses and lending support to all organisations facing unfair treatment,” he said.

Shettima, therefore, called on the international community, public figures and fellow youth organisations to join in condemning the actions.

