Arewa community wants Tinubu to intervene in Sanusi, Bayero emirship tussle

News Agency Of Nigeria

Saidu said that the impasse over the Kano Emirate stool was a huge embarrassment to not only the state but the country as a whole.

The Chairman of the community, Alhaji Musa Saidu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He alleged that the entire crisis was orchestrated by politicians for their selfish end, not minding the colossal damage to the revered Kano Emirate.

He added that the crisis would in no way benefit the collective interest of the generality of the people of Kano State, nor would it add any value to the traditional institution.

“Kano is a political nerve of the country and President Tinubu needs the state for his second term in 2027, as such should not allow the current royal tussle to degenerate.”

“It is a huge disrespect to law and order as well as the traditional institution.

“ The frequent dethronement of emirs in the North by politicians within the last three decades is a symptom of the collapse of our cultural and traditional society,’’ he said.

The Arewa leader said that President Tinubu’s silence on the matter was “worrisome and wrong.”

“ If former president Buhari, despite his controversies, could set up a committee to mediate and reconcile Emir Sanusi and former Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2020, why can’t Tinubu do the same,’’ he said.

Saidu advised both Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II to consider the damage the impasse had caused to the traditional institution they represent.

He reminded them to take heed to the general belief that power comes from God, who bestows it on whom He wishes.

“Allah gives power to whoever He wishes and takes it whenever He wants, so let’s accept destiny in our lives,’’ he said.

He appealed to politicians to stop disuniting the people for their selfish interests.

Meanwhile, Saidu has supported the ongoing investigation process of former Kaduna State governor, Nasiru el-Rufai.

“We support the investigation of the el-rufai government, we support EFCC intervention as well,’’ he added.

He described the action of the Kaduna State House of Assembly as worthy of emulation by other lawmakers, adding that democracy cannot flourish under a state of corruption.

“El-rufai is an advocate of transparency in governance, today is his turn to prove his innocence or otherwise.

“ Don’t go to court, go and appear before the investigation committee and defend yourself,’’ Saidu advised El-Rufai.

