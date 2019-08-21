Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has updated his Twitter Profile with a new title 20 minutes after he was inaugurated as the Minister of Interior.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari assigned portfolios to his new ministers and also inaugurated his cabinet.

As Minister of Interior, Aregbesola will now be saddled with such responsibilities as granting citizenship, consular and immigration services, management of national emergencies, reformation and re-integration of inmates, and co-ordination of national and independence day celebrations.

Shortly after the inauguration, the former governor paid a visit to the Ministry of Interior, where he was received by the Permanent Secretary, Barr Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah.

He tweeted: ‘My first task as minister was to pay a visit to the Ministry of Interior, accompanied by the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Gboyega Oyetola. We were well received by the Permanent Secretary, Barr Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah’.

Aregbesola was the governor of Osun state between between 2010 and 2018 and handed over to Adegboyega Oyetola.