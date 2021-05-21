RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aregbesola says insecurity in Nigeria will soon pass

The Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the current insecurity challenges in the country were temporary and would soon pass by the grace of God.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola Pulse Nigeria

The minister made the remarks on Friday in Katsina at the passing out ceremony of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Female Squad.

“Let me assure Nigerians that the current situation is temporary and we will soon pass by the grace of God.

“Our President, Muhammadu Buhari has given law enforcement agents a new task to totally restore peace for every community in the country. We shall not rest or be tired until this task is accomplished,” he said.

The minister noted that no meaningful development could be achieved in a situation of chaos, violence and insecurity.

He said that the women squad was established with the aim of assisting in securing schools in the country.

Aregbesola directed other agencies in the ministry, the Immigration, Nigeria Correctional Service and Federal Fire Service to establish women squad and give them tasks.

“Women are more than half of our population, it is important therefore to include them in any act of nation building, including security,” he said.

Aregbesola revealed that government would continue to enhance the performance of the Corps through adequate funding.

He urged the NSCDC management to give personnel welfare a top priority to enable it achieve its mandate.

He called on the public to continue to provide security agents with useful information about criminals for prompt action.

The minister charged the trainees to work hard to safeguard students in schools and arrest those who violate women’s rights in communities.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari, said that the establishment of the squad was timely when some parents were withdrawing their children from schools.

Masari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, urged the Corps to train more women to cover the whole of the country.

