Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sani stated that the state, with the support of the armed forces and other security personnel, had succeeded in reducing the spate of banditry, kidnapping and other forms of terrorism.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

He made the disclosure on Thursday in Kaduna during a town hall meeting aimed at raising awareness and promoting discussions on President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope 11-point Agenda in the state.

“Though there may be isolated cases of criminality in some local communities, the state government will continue to collaborate with the armed forces to eliminate the remnants of banditry and terrorism,” he said.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Rural Development, Shehu Aminu, the Governor said that the state had since aligned her programmes and projects with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

He stated that his administration was committed to changing the face of the state through creative and innovative policies and programmes while involving the citizens in government activities.

Sani urged the residents of the state to avail themselves of the abundant opportunities of the president’s 11-point agenda, which included conditional cash transfer, and provision of small and medium-scale entrepreneurship loan facility.

In his keynote address, Ahmad Balarabe, a legislative aide, stated that the North-Eastern part of the state recorded a 43.3 per cent multidimensional poverty rate.

He stated that people in the North were the least in terms of benefiting from the government’s interventions.

This, he said, was due to their lack of participation, urging them to tap into the various intervention programmes of the administration.

“Rather than complain about government policies, utilise these opportunities aimed at easing the sufferings of Nigerians,” he urged.

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

