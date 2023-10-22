Appointment of Nigerian as Health Minister in Canada excites Peter Obi
Obi congratulated the Nigerian-born over their latest appointment as a minister and a deputy premiere in Canada.
Recommended articles
Asagwara made history by becoming the first Black and non-binary person to hold the role of deputy premier in Manitoba.
The Nigerian-born took the oath of office, alongside 14 other cabinet members, in a colourful and tradition-filled ceremony in Manitoba on Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Sharing a series of tweets on his X (formerly Twitter) profile on Sunday, October 22, 2023, Obi attributed Asagwara’s success to hard work and dedication to duty.
The former Anambra State Governor said, “The swearing-in of a young Nigerian, Uzoma Chioma Asagwara, as the new Health Minister and Deputy Premier of the Province of Manitoba in Canada, was heartwarming. The uplifting report again, buttresses the resourceful spirit of Nigerians."
“According to the report, Asagwara was the first black individual to achieve this position in Manitoba. I sincerely congratulate her for achieving this feat, which can only be earned through hard work, commitment and dedication to duty.
“She serves as a lesson in hard work to millions of Nigerian youth. I wish her success in her new position and encourage her to continue to pursue societal progress both in Canada and our country, Nigeria,” he added.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng