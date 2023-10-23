Applicants abandon 3,000 international passports in Kwara - NIS Comptroller

Alhaji Baba Aliyu, the outgoing Comptroller of Passports in the command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on the sidelines of a retirement party in his honour.

Aliyu urged the federal government to initiate sanctions on such individuals, adding that a number of the applicants could not be contacted on phone numbers provided on their applications.

“We usually send SMS through the contact address and phone numbers provided by the applicants, but some messages failed due to the fact that the numbers are fake.

“Some applicants may have died, while others may refuse to collect it because they could not meet up with what they wanted to use it for.

“Whatever the reasons may be, passports should not be abandoned, as it serves a lot of functions besides being travelling documents,” he said.

The Comptroller of Passports, however, said that the abandoned passport were not only for people of Kwara, but for applicants from different parts of Nigeria. Aliyu therefore urged applicants to visit the immigration office to collect of their passport.