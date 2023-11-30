Appeal Court dismisses impeachment suit against Ondo Deputy Governor

The application was filed by the Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji and other lawmakers.

But on Thursday, November 30, 2023, the court dismissed the application after the lawmakers withdrew same.

Counsel for the Speaker and the Assembly, Remi Olatobura told the court that his clients decided to withdraw the suit in the interest of peace, adding that parties in the matter have found a political solution to the problem.

Olatobura said, “On behalf of the appellants, we are here to withdraw this appeal.

“The instruction to this effect was given to us yesterday (Wednesday) and we have filed this morning the notice of withdrawal.

“In the interest of peace, we seek to withdraw this appeal.”

Confirming the withdrawal, Counsel to the deputy governor, A.A. Adewusi, said he had been served with the notice of withdrawal.

Counsel for other respondents also confirmed service of the withdrawal notice and indicated no objection.

