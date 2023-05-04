The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC will liaise with Tinubu on 10th assembly leadership - Adamu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adamu says the party will not interfere in any interest canvassed in choosing the persons to lead the two chambers of the assembly.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [Punch}
APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. [Punch}

Recommended articles

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the end of a four hours closed door meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

“When we do the zoning meeting, we don’t just go alone as a party, zoning is to take along the person who has the mandate of this country, the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

“We want to take him along, he travelled out of the country after the election and he came back only last week and we have to carry him along,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamu added that the party would not interfere in any interest canvassed in choosing the persons to lead the two chambers of the assembly; whether its on zoning or individual interest.

He said that the party had to, however, find a way of persuasively reaching some level of consensus.

“That is what we are working on. It is not a one day affair, ” the APC national chairman said.

Also speaking, Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said the party was united behind Adamu in spite of speculation of crisis within its leadership.

He added that genuine issues raised by some of the party’s members were being looked into by w NWC.

ADVERTISEMENT

On issues of zoning the leadership position of the incoming 10 National Assembly, Morka said the party was not in a hurry to arrive at such decision.

“We looked at some internal and domestic house keeping matters with a colleague that you know who has expressed his concerns about something he believes the party should be doing.

“We deliberated completely about it, and as we speak, a committee that was set up to complete that conversation is in progress,” he said.

He said the committee would fully rectify all issues and offer final recommendations on the subject to the party’s leadership.

The party stands completely united behind the leadership of our National Chairman, Adamu, and we are all standing together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The concerns raised by our colleague is being looked into, and I think in due course, we will have very specific conclusions of those concerns,” he said.

Morka explained that zoning was a mechanism by which the party was able to make decision, saying it afforded those interested in competing for political positions to do so with a minimum rift or rancour.

“There is no timeline to that, we are not in a hurry. We want to do it right,” the APC scribe said.

He added that zoning required very exhaustive consultation not just of the party’s leadership, but also of those who were aspiring.

This, he said, was critical to ensure that whatever formula the party came up with would be acceptable with minimum friction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is important that the consultation is done, and done properly, that is what is going on right now,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt. inaugurates 22-member committee for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term swearing-in

Lagos Govt. inaugurates 22-member committee for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term swearing-in

FG expresses commitment to repositioning mining cadastre to improve productivity

FG expresses commitment to repositioning mining cadastre to improve productivity

Nigerian women working in Iraq are exploited, says NAPTIP D-G

Nigerian women working in Iraq are exploited, says NAPTIP D-G

My car not involved in accident, I'm victim of blackmail - Lawmaker-elect

My car not involved in accident, I'm victim of blackmail - Lawmaker-elect

FG expresses commitment to ease humanitarian operation in Nigeria

FG expresses commitment to ease humanitarian operation in Nigeria

FG disburses ₦‎900m under world bank funded NG-CARES

FG disburses ₦‎900m under world bank funded NG-CARES

Russia reports Ukrainian attempt on Putin's life

Russia reports Ukrainian attempt on Putin's life

First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan return home

First batch of Nigerians fleeing Sudan return home

BREAKING: Ajay Banga appointed as World Bank President

BREAKING: Ajay Banga appointed as World Bank President

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president