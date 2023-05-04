APC will liaise with Tinubu on 10th assembly leadership - Adamu

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen at the end of a four hours closed door meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

“When we do the zoning meeting, we don’t just go alone as a party, zoning is to take along the person who has the mandate of this country, the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

“We want to take him along, he travelled out of the country after the election and he came back only last week and we have to carry him along,” he said.

Adamu added that the party would not interfere in any interest canvassed in choosing the persons to lead the two chambers of the assembly; whether its on zoning or individual interest.

He said that the party had to, however, find a way of persuasively reaching some level of consensus.

“That is what we are working on. It is not a one day affair, ” the APC national chairman said.

Also speaking, Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said the party was united behind Adamu in spite of speculation of crisis within its leadership.

He added that genuine issues raised by some of the party’s members were being looked into by w NWC.

On issues of zoning the leadership position of the incoming 10 National Assembly, Morka said the party was not in a hurry to arrive at such decision.

“We looked at some internal and domestic house keeping matters with a colleague that you know who has expressed his concerns about something he believes the party should be doing.

“We deliberated completely about it, and as we speak, a committee that was set up to complete that conversation is in progress,” he said.

He said the committee would fully rectify all issues and offer final recommendations on the subject to the party’s leadership.

“The party stands completely united behind the leadership of our National Chairman, Adamu, and we are all standing together.

“The concerns raised by our colleague is being looked into, and I think in due course, we will have very specific conclusions of those concerns,” he said.

Morka explained that zoning was a mechanism by which the party was able to make decision, saying it afforded those interested in competing for political positions to do so with a minimum rift or rancour.

“There is no timeline to that, we are not in a hurry. We want to do it right,” the APC scribe said.

He added that zoning required very exhaustive consultation not just of the party’s leadership, but also of those who were aspiring.

This, he said, was critical to ensure that whatever formula the party came up with would be acceptable with minimum friction.

