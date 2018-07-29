Pulse.ng logo
APC Kwara excos loyal to Saraki might be sacked

This was made known to newsmen by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stakeholders in the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have issued a resolution calling for the sack of the state's executive committee led by Alh Ishola Balogun Fulani. play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Senate President Media Office)

According to the minister, the decision was reached after wide consultations. He also said that the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole is aware of the move.

In May 2018, the APC in Kwara state held parallel congresses with members loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki holding theirs at the Banquet Hall opposite the Government House, while those loyal to the minister of information held their congress at Arca Santa Event Hall.

Fulani emerged the APC state chairman from Saraki's faction and Alh Bashir Bolarinwa was elected chairman from Mohammed’s faction.

In a statement issued to Vanguard, the minister of information said a new congress will be held to elect new state executives.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mohammed said “that all those who got appointments by deceit, hiding under the facade of being party men and women, should immediately resign such appointments or be fired”.

“We also resolved that the recent gale of defections has now put the APC in a position of true majority in the National Assembly, as those who remain are the ones who are truly committed to the ideals of our great Party

“That all members and supporters of our great party restate their unflinching support for President Muhammadu Buhari and assure him of a harvest of votes from Kwara State in the 2019 General Elections.

“That all members should remain calm because there is no cause for alarm,” he added.

See Lai Mohammed’s full statement obtained from Vanguard below:

A meeting of stakeholders in Kwara State, held at Oro, on Sunday, 29 July 2018, resolved as follows:

1). That the Balogun Fulani-led Kwara APC executive committee be immediately dissolved and a fresh congress that will include all Kwara APC members and those who are just coming into the party be held at the various levels to constitute a new executive.

 2). That all those who got appointments by deceit, hiding under the facade of being party men and women, should immediately resign such appointments or be fired. 3). That the recent gale of defections has now put the APC in a position of true majority in the National Assembly, as those who remain are the ones who are truly committed to the ideals of our great Party

ALSO READ: Buhari's impeachment process was supposed to start on Thursday

4). That all members and supporters of our great party restate their unflinching support for President Muhammadu Buhari and assure him of a harvest of votes from Kwara State in the 2019 General Elections.

5) That all members should remain calm because there is no cause for alarm.

There has been calls for the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to resign following the mass defection in the National Assembly recently.

