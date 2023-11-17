ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC hails Appeal Court ruling on Kano governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC said it was a relief from the vindictive and malicious destruction of the Ganduje legacies by the ousted NNPP government.

APC hails Appeal Court ruling on Kano governorship election/Illustration
APC hails Appeal Court ruling on Kano governorship election/Illustration

Recommended articles

Muhammad, in a statement shortly after the verdict of the appeal court, said it was a reflection of the will of the people and the acceptability of the APC in the North West.

“I hail the decision of the appellate court, which has manifested Allah’s divine providence for Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna to be confirmed as the duly elected governor of Kano state.

“By upholding the verdict of the tribunal setting aside the issues brought by the appellant, the ruling marks the culmination of a long and arduous legal battle."

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that the judgement was a triumph for the wish of the good people of Kano State which validated their mandate to Dr Nasiru Gawuna and his deputy, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo.

He further said it was a relief from the vindictive and malicious destruction of the Ganduje legacies by the ousted NNPP government.

“Finally, I applaud the judiciary for their unwavering commitment to always remain on the side of justice,” the statement said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'd have relocated my mother to Abuja if PDP had lost in Bayelsa - Jonathan

I'd have relocated my mother to Abuja if PDP had lost in Bayelsa - Jonathan

APC hails Appeal Court ruling on Kano governorship election

APC hails Appeal Court ruling on Kano governorship election

I have never tasted alcohol, cigarettes in my life - Akpabio

I have never tasted alcohol, cigarettes in my life - Akpabio

Remi Tinubu kicks against sexual exploitation, violence in Africa

Remi Tinubu kicks against sexual exploitation, violence in Africa

Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports

18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

Frozen catfish will reduce market price, increase availability – Association

Frozen catfish will reduce market price, increase availability – Association

Immigration foils attempt to smuggle 7 Nigerian girls to Burkina Faso

Immigration foils attempt to smuggle 7 Nigerian girls to Burkina Faso

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dino Melaye [Twitter/@_dinomelaye]

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

2 million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA