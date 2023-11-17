APC hails Appeal Court ruling on Kano governorship election

Muhammad, in a statement shortly after the verdict of the appeal court, said it was a reflection of the will of the people and the acceptability of the APC in the North West.

“I hail the decision of the appellate court, which has manifested Allah’s divine providence for Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna to be confirmed as the duly elected governor of Kano state.

“By upholding the verdict of the tribunal setting aside the issues brought by the appellant, the ruling marks the culmination of a long and arduous legal battle."

He emphasised that the judgement was a triumph for the wish of the good people of Kano State which validated their mandate to Dr Nasiru Gawuna and his deputy, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo.

He further said it was a relief from the vindictive and malicious destruction of the Ganduje legacies by the ousted NNPP government.