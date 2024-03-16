ADVERTISEMENT
APC group asks Tinubu to use Russian gadgets to identify kidnapped pupils’ location

News Agency Of Nigeria

Muhammad emphasised the importance of the latest sophisticated electronic gadgets to be able to identify where these pupils and gunmen were located.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Its Director-General, Prof. Kailani Muhammad, gave the advice in Abuja on Friday at the Breaking of Fasting aimed at bringing Nigerians together irrespective of their religions or tribes to become more united.

On March 7, 2024, the gunmen kidnapped 287 students and teachers from the LEA Primary School and the Government Secondary School, Kuriga, Kaduna State as well as others in Sokoto State.

The schoolchildren were abducted by the hoodlums who took them into the forests.

Muhammad emphasised the importance of the latest sophisticated electronic gadgets to be able to identify where these pupils and gunmen were located.

“We should use the latest sophisticated electronic gadgets to be able to identify where these pupils and bandits are.

“The recent one now is from Russia, we want him (Tinubu) to adopt it. There are vehicles now Russia built. They will send these vehicles into the forests and bushes, the vehicles will release smoke and the smoke can travel from Abuja to Kano.

“Once you are in the forests and you inhale it, you will sleep for three days. It will not kill you, it will not harm you.

“If we can bring such vehicles to Nigeria, they will help in getting these pupils released and bring them back homes.

“It will also go a long way in

addressing banditry, kidnapping and other vices in the country.

“If we want this country to be good, perfect and rough shoulder with the comity of nations, anybody that is bringing negativity, the President should deal with him or her,” the director-general said.

He called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s government, saying that Tinubu’s administration was just about 11 months old.

According to him, the government has rolled out some policies that will bring succour, and sanity and rejuvenate this country.

“But it seems some people have been fighting dirty. We are calling on them, we are all brothers and we don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria. We must come together to build a strong and formidable country.

“We urge the President to roll out more policies most especially on the economy so that Nigeria will be out of the woods as you can see that the hardship is biting on everybody.

“Those that his close associates should also do the right things to help him."

Finally, we would like the President to look back because people have been putting an accusing finger on the Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups that we brought this government.

“And we kept telling them yes. We know President Bola Tinubu that he is going to turn around this country for the better,” the director-general said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

