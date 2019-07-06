The Oyo State APC Reformers has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid any pressure to appoint former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi as a minister in his next cabinet.

Describing him as deceitful and retrogressive, the group said to be comprising of former political appointees in Oyo state including chairmen, commissioners and lawmakers reportedly urged Buhari not to offer Ajimobi any sensitive position in his cabinet.

The APC group said this in a statement jointly signed by its Acting Secretary, Mr. Sulaimon Ramon, and the Public Relations Officer, Engr Dipo Fawole.

The statements reads in part: “It will have to be pointed out that the rejection of Senator Abiola Ajimobi by the people of Oyo State is evident by his loss at his attempt to return to the Senate during the 2019 general election as it is not that APC is not popularly accepted in the state.

“90 per cent of the members of this body were elected and political appointees under the former governor and they have knowledge of how retrogressive, deceitful, anti-people and self-centred the former governor was.

“Returning him to power in any other capacity will be setting the party and the Federal Government against the interest of the people of Oyo State.”

However, the group commended South-West governors for their security initiative and their request for the creation of state police.

You’ll recall that lost his election bid to represent Oyo South Senatorial district in the senate to the opposition candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajimobi who represented the state at the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011 lost his bid to go back to red chamber after his eight-year rule as governor.