APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

For the month of July, the Federal Government according to Guardian will share a record N1.959 trillion to state and local governments, thrice the N786.161 billion shared in June.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, June 20, 2023, after a closed-door meeting, the Chairman of the forum, Hope Uzodinma acknowledged that there would be more money to share for the 36 states.

He said, “We are aware that the result of the removal of fuel subsidy will increase the volume of money that would be received by us, and we are working with the Federal Government to ensure it will be utilised in a manner in which citizens of the country will be happy.”

Meanwhile, as Nigerians continue to feel the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy, which caused the recent increase in petrol prices to up to N617/litre, the National Executive Council (NEC) has agreed on palliative measures for the people.

The council made the decision at a meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders from the World Bank, state governors and other agencies of government.