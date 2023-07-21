ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

Bayo Wahab

Governor Uzodinma acknowledged that there would be more money to share for the 36 states.

APC Governors led by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State promise to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall. [TheNation]
APC Governors led by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State promise to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall. [TheNation]

Recommended articles

For the month of July, the Federal Government according to Guardian will share a record N1.959 trillion to state and local governments, thrice the N786.161 billion shared in June.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, June 20, 2023, after a closed-door meeting, the Chairman of the forum, Hope Uzodinma acknowledged that there would be more money to share for the 36 states.

He said, “We are aware that the result of the removal of fuel subsidy will increase the volume of money that would be received by us, and we are working with the Federal Government to ensure it will be utilised in a manner in which citizens of the country will be happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, as Nigerians continue to feel the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy, which caused the recent increase in petrol prices to up to N617/litre, the National Executive Council (NEC) has agreed on palliative measures for the people.

The council made the decision at a meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders from the World Bank, state governors and other agencies of government.

At the meeting, government officials were enjoined to reduce the cost of governance in their various spheres.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

APC Governors vow to ensure judicious use of fuel subsidy windfall

FAAC shares N907bn, improves June revenue to FG, others

FAAC shares N907bn, improves June revenue to FG, others

LASBCA embarks on sensitisation/roadshow against building collapse

LASBCA embarks on sensitisation/roadshow against building collapse

Tinubu approves Infrastructure Support Fund for states

Tinubu approves Infrastructure Support Fund for states

Tinubu counters Atiku's petition to Chicago court as legal battle shifts to US

Tinubu counters Atiku's petition to Chicago court as legal battle shifts to US

You're my own Jesus on earth, Charly Boy eulogises Peter Obi

You're my own Jesus on earth, Charly Boy eulogises Peter Obi

INEC registers new party after Supreme Court order

INEC registers new party after Supreme Court order

UCH resident doctors embark on 3-week strike

UCH resident doctors embark on 3-week strike

NEC endorses use of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

NEC endorses use of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others