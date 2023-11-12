ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC faults attempt to move collation of Brass votes to Yenagoa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Morka said the APC also condemned Diri’s fervent incitement of violent protests at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

APC faults attempt to move collation of Brass votes to Yenagoa [BellaNaija]
APC faults attempt to move collation of Brass votes to Yenagoa [BellaNaija]

Recommended articles

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja

“Our attention has been drawn to brazen efforts by Governor Douye Diri and his PDP to unlawfully and unduly pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move the collation of results of Brass Local Government Area to Yenagoa, the state capital.

“Brass, remarkably, is a major stronghold of our great party where the people have voted massively for our candidate, Timipre Sylva.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The move is a calculated attempt to manipulate the results of the votes in favour of the PDP,” the APC spokesman said.

He said INEC must stand its ground and collate the votes of Brass LGA in Brass as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation.

Morka said the APC also condemned Diri’s fervent incitement of violent protests at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, adding that the action was utterly irresponsible and a violation of his oath of office as governor.

He stressed that the people of Bayelsa deserved to vote and have the results of the election declared in peace and safety.

He added that Diri must stand down on his attempt to set Bayelsa ablaze and uphold the important duty of his office as the chief security officer of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

YPP ward Chairman in Anambra shot dead ahead of rerun election

YPP ward Chairman in Anambra shot dead ahead of rerun election

ASUU accuses Kano govt of neglecting state university

ASUU accuses Kano govt of neglecting state university

APC faults attempt to move collation of Brass votes to Yenagoa

APC faults attempt to move collation of Brass votes to Yenagoa

SDP asks INEC to cancel election in Kogi Central as Ajaka trails behind Ododo

SDP asks INEC to cancel election in Kogi Central as Ajaka trails behind Ododo

NDLEA arrests physically-challenged drug dealer in Edo

NDLEA arrests physically-challenged drug dealer in Edo

Kogi people’s will must be protected - APC tells INEC

Kogi people’s will must be protected - APC tells INEC

JAMB welcomes Senate’s move to probe admission racketeering in universities

JAMB welcomes Senate’s move to probe admission racketeering in universities

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling

Oluwo of Iwo

Deity worshipping damaging Yoruba culture, Oluwo argues