APC faults attempt to move collation of Brass votes to Yenagoa

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja

“Our attention has been drawn to brazen efforts by Governor Douye Diri and his PDP to unlawfully and unduly pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move the collation of results of Brass Local Government Area to Yenagoa, the state capital.

“Brass, remarkably, is a major stronghold of our great party where the people have voted massively for our candidate, Timipre Sylva.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The move is a calculated attempt to manipulate the results of the votes in favour of the PDP,” the APC spokesman said.

He said INEC must stand its ground and collate the votes of Brass LGA in Brass as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation.

Morka said the APC also condemned Diri’s fervent incitement of violent protests at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, adding that the action was utterly irresponsible and a violation of his oath of office as governor.

He stressed that the people of Bayelsa deserved to vote and have the results of the election declared in peace and safety.