The All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted claims by suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala Wadume, that the ruling party gave him N13 million during the 2019 election.

In an interview with Vanguard, Wadume, alleged that he got N13 million from the APC to prosecute the 2019 presidential election.

In a reaction on Saturday, August 24, 2019, spokesman of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu said the ruling party did not budget money for thugs.

"It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray," he said.

"In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs. Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources.

"Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP.

"Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest under another party," he added.

Wadume also claimed that he received N6 million from a sitting governor during the 2019 election.

The suspected kidnap kingpin was arrested in Kano after his release by an Army captain in Taraba state.

Three policemen were killed during the incident.

The soldiers who reportedly killed the three policemen may be dismissed for their action.