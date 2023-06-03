APC anointed candidate congratulates Gbajabiamila on CoS appointment

Gbajabiamila is the incumbent speaker of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

In a statement issued on Friday, Abbas said Gbajabiamila’s appointment was a testament of his pedigree, capacity and competence to handle any national assignment.

The lawmaker, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, hailed Tinubu for making the right choice.

According to him, Gbajabiamila is bringing to the table two decades of parliamentary experience during which he occupied the positions of Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Majority Leader and ultimately the Speaker.

Abbas said Tinubu had again demonstrated that he was truly a talent hunter and a strategist by appointing Gbajabiamila to be his chief of staff.

“I want to appreciate the president for making the right choice in appointing our Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his chief of staff.

“To me, this is one appointment that has shown that the president is not only strategic in his thinking but also sagacious in his leadership.

“I know that the chief of staff to the president will work assiduously with the president to make Nigeria great,” Abbas said.

