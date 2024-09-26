APC accuses NNPP of planning to divert LG funds for Kano council elections

The Kano State chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, made the allegation in a statement in Kano, on Thursday.

Abbas alleged that the administration is perfecting plans to finance candidates it selected to participate in the election through funds meant for the local government councils.

The local government elections are slated for October 26.

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to thwart the plot.

He said it had become important for the anti-crime agencies to closely monitor the state ministry for local government affairs financial transactions.

The Ministry for Local Government wants to use the Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) who are civil servants and accounting officers to allegedly use public funds to finance the election machine.

“The EFCC and ICPC should carry out a forensic audit of the 44 local government councils in Kano state in a bid to determine whether the funds have been tampered with,” Abbas said.

Abbas also urged the anti-graft agencies to invite the dissolved caretaker chairmen and the DPMs to show a record of their recent expenditures.

He said this would help in averting the possibility of tampering with or looting LG funds for local government election funding by the ruling NNPP.

Abbas hinged his calls on the 2015 presidential election when the former governor, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso allegedly diverted ₦30.8 billion from the 44 local governments to finance his campaign.

When contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the chairman of Kano State chairman of NNPP, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, dismissed the APC claim as baseless.

He said NNPP’s commitment to justice and transparency, highlighting its election wins without a sitting governor, attributing the feat to the people’s confidence in the party.

He said the chairmanship candidates paid ₦9 million each as nomination fees while councillorship candidates paid ₦5 million each as nomination fees.

