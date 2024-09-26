ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC accuses NNPP of planning to divert LG funds for Kano council elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said it had become important for the anti-crime agencies to closely monitor the state ministry for local government affairs financial transactions.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Recommended articles

The Kano State chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, made the allegation in a statement in Kano, on Thursday.

Abbas alleged that the administration is perfecting plans to finance candidates it selected to participate in the election through funds meant for the local government councils.

The local government elections are slated for October 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to thwart the plot.

He said it had become important for the anti-crime agencies to closely monitor the state ministry for local government affairs financial transactions.

The Ministry for Local Government wants to use the Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) who are civil servants and accounting officers to allegedly use public funds to finance the election machine.

“The EFCC and ICPC should carry out a forensic audit of the 44 local government councils in Kano state in a bid to determine whether the funds have been tampered with,” Abbas said.

Abbas also urged the anti-graft agencies to invite the dissolved caretaker chairmen and the DPMs to show a record of their recent expenditures.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this would help in averting the possibility of tampering with or looting LG funds for local government election funding by the ruling NNPP.

Abbas hinged his calls on the 2015 presidential election when the former governor, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso allegedly diverted ₦30.8 billion from the 44 local governments to finance his campaign.

When contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the chairman of Kano State chairman of NNPP, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, dismissed the APC claim as baseless.

He said NNPP’s commitment to justice and transparency, highlighting its election wins without a sitting governor, attributing the feat to the people’s confidence in the party.

He said the chairmanship candidates paid ₦9 million each as nomination fees while councillorship candidates paid ₦5 million each as nomination fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the party was ‘battle-ready’ for the local government polls with a focus on winning.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

$49.8b didn’t miss under my watch - Jonathan

$49.8b didn’t miss under my watch - Jonathan

We won't let APC repeat Edo tricks in Delta - PDP braces up for 2027

We won't let APC repeat Edo tricks in Delta - PDP braces up for 2027

Independent candidacy bill scales first reading in House of Reps

Independent candidacy bill scales first reading in House of Reps

APC accuses NNPP of planning to divert LG funds for Kano council elections

APC accuses NNPP of planning to divert LG funds for Kano council elections

FG suspends 2 Kirikiri prison officers over alleged bribery by Bobrisky

FG suspends 2 Kirikiri prison officers over alleged bribery by Bobrisky

Appeal Court President tells Muslims, Christians to stop blocking roads

Appeal Court President tells Muslims, Christians to stop blocking roads

Wike threatens to pay striking FCT teachers with Area Council’s IGR

Wike threatens to pay striking FCT teachers with Area Council’s IGR

Allow independent marketers lift fuel from Dangote Refinery – Reps tell FG

Allow independent marketers lift fuel from Dangote Refinery – Reps tell FG

Okpebholo declares new dawn for Edo people after meeting Tinubu

Okpebholo declares new dawn for Edo people after meeting Tinubu

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas