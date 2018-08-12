Pulse.ng logo
National Assembly members might resume Tuesday

Saraki National Assembly members might resume Tuesday

National Assembly members might resume Tuesday play

National Assembly entrance

(Nigeria Real Estate Hub)

There are indications that the members of the National Assembly might resume plenary on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

According to Punch, this is to enable the legislators in the upper and lower chambers to finalise talks on the 2019 election budget.

Some of the lawmakers also confirmed to the daily that they have received notifications informing them of the resumption.

A House of Reps member from Kogi State, Sunday Karim said “Yes, I am aware. We have been notified officially.”

Punch reports that some Senators have however not received any notification.

Senator Shehu Sani, for instance, said he has not gotten any notification on the date of resumption.

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki’s media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu said he does not have any information regarding the resumption of lawmakers.

Meanwhile, a source who spoke to Punch said “Such notices (to resume) are usually sent out to senators and members of the House of Representatives as the case may be, by the Clerk of the Senate or the House.

ALSO READ: 22 sins Saraki allegedly committed against Buhari's government

“They have the contacts of the lawmakers; they can only send out notices when directed by the Senate President and the Speaker in the case of the House. It is something that can be done in 48 or 24 hours depending on the emergency at hand.”

Emergency meeting cancelled

Saraki had earlier called for a meeting with leaders of the National Assembly (Senate, Reps) on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The emergency meeting was however postponed following the Department of State Services (DSS) siege on the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he Senate is expected to reconvene on September 25, 2018.

