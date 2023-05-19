Apapa makes appearance at Obi's Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal session

Recent photographs depict him comfortably seated, attentively listening to the ongoing proceedings within the courtroom.

Accompanied by a group of supporters, the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, arrived at the court premises to show his solidarity.

Pulse earlier reported, during an interview on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily program, Apapa had expressed his intention to attend the Tribunal today, May 19, 2023.

In response to his rejection on Wednesday, May 18, 2023, he confidently stated, "I intend to go. Maybe by the next hearing, I will be recognised."

Apapa emphasised that his presence at the Tribunal on Wednesday aimed to assert his authority as the acting National Chairman of the party.

The leadership dispute escalated after a court order restrained Julius Abure, the incumbent National Chairman, and other party executives from assuming their leadership roles.

While Apapa claims his rightful position as the chairman, a significant portion of party members do not acknowledge his authority.

