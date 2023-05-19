The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Apapa makes appearance at Obi's Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal session

Ima Elijah

Apapa emphasised that his presence at the Tribunal on Wednesday aimed to assert his authority as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Lamidi Apapa, fraction leader in the Labour Party, keeps his promise by showing up in court [Twitter]
Lamidi Apapa, fraction leader in the Labour Party, keeps his promise by showing up in court [Twitter]

Recommended articles

Recent photographs depict him comfortably seated, attentively listening to the ongoing proceedings within the courtroom.

Lamidi Apapa and his leagal counsil observing the 2023 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday, May 19, 2023
Lamidi Apapa and his leagal counsil observing the 2023 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday, May 19, 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Accompanied by a group of supporters, the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, arrived at the court premises to show his solidarity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse earlier reported, during an interview on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily program, Apapa had expressed his intention to attend the Tribunal today, May 19, 2023.

In response to his rejection on Wednesday, May 18, 2023, he confidently stated, "I intend to go. Maybe by the next hearing, I will be recognised."

Apapa emphasised that his presence at the Tribunal on Wednesday aimed to assert his authority as the acting National Chairman of the party.

The leadership dispute escalated after a court order restrained Julius Abure, the incumbent National Chairman, and other party executives from assuming their leadership roles.

While Apapa claims his rightful position as the chairman, a significant portion of party members do not acknowledge his authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the battle for leadership took an even more dramatic turn on Wednesday when Apapa faced boos from the attendees and was subsequently expelled from the Tribunal.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Buhari surprised by Jonathan's 'un-Nigerian' move to concede defeat in 2015

Enugu governor-elect files ₦20 billion lawsuit against NYSC

Enugu governor-elect files ₦20 billion lawsuit against NYSC

Ganduje approves ₦‎1.4 billion exam fees for poor Kano students

Ganduje approves ₦‎1.4 billion exam fees for poor Kano students

NYSC nominates Imo for 'most friendly state' award

NYSC nominates Imo for 'most friendly state' award

Why did US Secretary Blinken call Tinubu? – Peter Obi wonders

Why did US Secretary Blinken call Tinubu? – Peter Obi wonders

Apapa makes appearance at Obi's Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal session

Apapa makes appearance at Obi's Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal session

209 human rights advocates ask Buhari to free singer sentenced to death for blasphemy

209 human rights advocates ask Buhari to free singer sentenced to death for blasphemy

Sanwo-Olu swears in 8 permanent secretaries

Sanwo-Olu swears in 8 permanent secretaries

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu