Apapa gridlock may linger for a while — Lagos FRSC boss

news

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Lagos State has said that the traffic gridlock around Apapa Port may linger for a while.

Omege disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday while accessing the challenges facing the corps in managing the perennial traffic situation in the area.

He said that his men were handicapped to enforce traffic regulations that could lead to arrest and prosecution of truck drivers.

He said most of the trucks and tankers were owned by some powerful Nigerians who often used security operatives to escort the vehicles to loading points through a one-way traffic.

“My officers often try to enforce arrest and subsequent prosecution, but the culprits mostly go free after one influential person calls from Abuja, demanding for the release of the impounded vehicles.

“This is a daily occurrence that has been impeding the operations of the FRSC in tackling the wharf access road crisis.

“How do you expect the gridlock to disappear when one cannot enforce traffic regulations and some people who feel that their vehicles cannot be on the queue transgress the law with impunity,” Omeje said.

According to him, the government needs a strong political will to check the excesses of truck drivers.

He said that every truck or tanker on the road had one powerful Nigerian behind it.

“If regulations and prosecution were to be implemented, the crisis will not have gotten to this life-threatening state where drivers and motor boys die while waiting to load or drop off containers at the port,’’ he said.