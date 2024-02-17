Anti-touting squad shoots trader dead in Anambra market

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that several others were injured.

Ikenga said that the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the Head Bridge market, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, had ordered a probe into the development.

According to him, the commissioner of police has ordered the immediate transfer of a reported murder incident that happened at the Head Bridge market.

“Our officers led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Head Bridge, on receipt of the information, got to the scene and saw a young man in a pool of his blood while another was injured.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed one dead.