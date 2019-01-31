Nigerians resident in the United States of America on the platform of Restore Nigeria Coalition, have described the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of as a plus to the anti-corruption posture of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Bearing placards and chanting solidarity songs, the group took to the street of New York to protest calls by the international community for a reversal of Onnoghen’s suspension.

It would be recalled that the United State, United Kingdom, European Union and other international bodies had expressed concerns over Onnoghen’s suspension weeks to Nigeria’s general elections.

But, Cosmas Collins, President of the group, believes Nigeria has made tremendous progress in the anti-corruption fight as witnessed in the case of Justice Onnoghen.

ALSO READ: Senate drags Buhari to court over Onnoghen

“The recent case of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen who violated the law in declaring his assets as stipulated by the law has further emphasized the level of rot in the system,” Collins said.

“The bane of underdevelopment in Nigeria is as a result of the lackadaisical attitude of previous governments in the fight against corruption that has resulted in the wanton disregard for accountability and transparency in the conduct of government businesses and by extension governance in Nigeria.

“Since 2015 when the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari took over the affairs of the state in Nigeria, Nigeria has recorded tremendous progress in governance evident in the dividends of democracy trickling down the ladder,” he added.

The group further asked the international community to support President Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

Similarly, Nigerians in the United Kingdom have called on the government to see Onnoghen’s suspension as a “bold move to rid Nigeria of corruption”.

Members of ‘Arise For A New Nigeria’ stormed Downing street, close to the Prime Minister Theresa May’s Office, on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, described the removal of the judicial chief as “a clear deviation from the several years of impunity”.