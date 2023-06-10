Anambra investment agency, ANSIPPA committed to Soludo’s transformation agenda

The agency during a media roundtable on Friday, June 9, 2023, highlighted some of its plans for the fulfilment of the governor’s agenda.

The event, themed “Unleashing the Economic Potential: Anambra as a Prime Investment Destination,” brought key media representatives together to discuss the agency’s activities thus far and its future plans to foster economic growth in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of ANSIPPA, Mark Okoye explained that the agency has attracted over 10 major projects and numerous minor projects since its inception in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Okoye further unveiled the agency’s future plan to transition into the Anambra Development and Investment Corporation (ADIC) — a full-fledged development corporation that expands ANSIPPA’s role, enabling it to undertake key phases of project development, such as conceptualization, design, bankability, structuring, and financing.

“Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has highlighted three key sectors as cornerstones of his transformation agenda: technology, industrialization, and leisure and entertainment. As ANSIPPA, we are mandated to crack the financing of key development projects. ADIC will give us that legal backing we need. Now, we can prioritize projects with a huge economic and development impact for the benefit of Ndi Anambra,” Okoye said.

He also provided insights into the Anambra Investment Summit, an event scheduled for September 7–8, 2023.

According to him, the summit will bring together key Development Partners, Development Finance Institutions, Investment Banks, Captains of Industries, Government Officials, and other stakeholders to showcase Anambra as a prime investment destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The investment summit will be the first of its kind. We do not plan to invest our time and resources in organizing a talk shop where people speak English and leave. At this event, we will not only launch the ADIC, but we also intend to sign about seven (7) flagship projects that align with the Soludo transformation agenda.

“There is something for everyone. We will also have a start-up pitch competition where great ideas cutting across key sectors will receive seed funding for implementation. This administration is intentional about investing in our youth, and the summit will showcase that,” added Mark Okoye, MD/CEO ANSIPPA.

Pulse Nigeria

Some of the questions raised by journalists at the event touched on various subjects, including the housing challenge of the State, the Onitsha River Port project, the Oseakwa Port, the developing service industry, the agro-economy, and the ease of doing business in the state.

Addressing the questions, Okoye gave details about ongoing engagements with stakeholders and potential investors to finalize some projects such as the Anambra Mixed-Use City, AUU Automotive Industrial Park, Integrated Agro-Industrial Park, the Anambra Export Emporium, Anambra Intra-City Rail project, and Solution Innovation & Technology District.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also explained that the Governor was already in talks with the concessionaire for the Onitsha River Port to discuss how best to finalize the dredging of the River Niger.

The agency’s MD/CEO promised that ANSIPPA would continue to hold seasonal media engagements to foster a stronger relationship, especially with the official launch of the ADIC.