After fighting the Boko Haram insurgents for years, the Nigerian Army will now have to confront another terrorist group called Ansarul Muslimeen.

The group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of the Emir of Postikum, Umaru Bubaram along Kaduna-Zaria highway on Wednesday, January 14, 2020.

According to Bulama Bukarti, a Nigerian analyst, who describes himself as a Boko Haram expert, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack through al-Qaida’s Thabat News Agency.

Bukarti says, “If this ambush turns out to be a herald of the AQ affiliate’s comeback, it will make an already bad situation worst. Nigerian troops have for years been battling criminal gangs, mostly Fulanis, in northwestern Nigeria. Adding another actor will further complicate things.

“It also means the Nigerian Army, which is already stretched too thin, will now be fighting from at least 4 different fronts: JAS & ISWAP in the northeast and Ansaru & bandits in the northwest. ISWAP’s recent claim of an attack in Sokoto adds another layer to this challenge”.

"Last Ramadhan, Ansaru released its 1st tafsir in Fulfude, an indication that it’s trying to recruit and radicalise Fulani bandits with excellent knowledge of the terrain and years of experience. Has Ansaru succeeded? If so, it will be like adding salt to a fresh, open wound.

While recounting his experience when he was attacked, the Emir of Potiskum, who was said to be on a tour of some traditional institutions in the north said, the scene was like a battlefield.

The monarch said when the shooting was ongoing, he trekked into the bush and remained there till security operatives came to pick him up.

On its banner, the Ansaru terrorist group claims to be the vanguards for the protection of Muslims in black Africa.