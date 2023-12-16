ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Muslim society marks 100th anniversary with inauguration of ₦200m mosque in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The national president said Ansar-ud-deen had been a trailblazer in terms of impacting humanity and the nation at large.

Muslim society marks 100th anniversary with inauguration of ₦200m mosque in Abuja [NAN]
Muslim society marks 100th anniversary with inauguration of ₦200m mosque in Abuja [NAN]

Recommended articles

President, AISN, Alhaji Abdul Rafiu Sanni, who inaugurated the mosque in the company of the National Missioner, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad and other national leaders, thanked Allah for the successful completion of the project.

Sanni said that the celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria and the inauguration of the mosque was a remarkable point in the history of the association in Nigeria.

“It is a tradition in this part of the world, we always want people to know that there is an existence of a mosque within their vicinity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the only way we can do that is through a walimah (celebration), So what we are doing is like we are doing a walimah, as is obtainable in marriage,” he said.

The national president said Ansar-ud-deen had been a trailblazer in terms of impacting humanity and the nation at large.

“There is no doubt about it that the 100 years have been very eventful, impactful, and very successful because if you know the history of Ansar-ud-deen up to date, you will know that we have impacted humanity in a very significant manner.

“In terms of education, in terms of Islamic propagation, in terms of providing the necessities of life like health care and all others.

“But the next thing is the next century, we have to do more because we cannot be stagnant, and that is why we are doing all these things. We are doing this in order to plan for the next century. And by the grace of God, our intention is to do more in terms of serving humanity,” Sanni said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the need to do more in terms of propagating Islam and also addressing the vices bedevilling the country.

Earlier, the Branch Chairman of the AISN, Alhaji Abdul-Kareem Abdul-Azeez, said that the estimated cost of the mosque, which started in 2020 was about N200m.

He said that the benefits of the mosque to the community could be overemphasised, especially as the mosque would serve the residents and estates in the area.

Abdul-Azeez noted that the funding for the project was through donations and contributions from members.

He called on Muslims to do more to support Islam and also be agents of positive change in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration, which was preceded by a special inauguration Jumat service, was graced by Muslims from all walks of life.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim society marks 100th anniversary with inauguration of ₦200m mosque in Abuja

Muslim society marks 100th anniversary with inauguration of ₦200m mosque in Abuja

NDLEA wants to provide sustainable alternative livelihood for drug dealers

NDLEA wants to provide sustainable alternative livelihood for drug dealers

I was exhausted - Akpabio opens up on alleged collapse during birthday event

I was exhausted - Akpabio opens up on alleged collapse during birthday event

My return to APC not about governorship ambition - Tinubu's Power Minister

My return to APC not about governorship ambition - Tinubu's Power Minister

Abaribe mourns Ezeife, sues for calm over Supreme Court's decision on Nnamdi Kanu

Abaribe mourns Ezeife, sues for calm over Supreme Court's decision on Nnamdi Kanu

Don’t abuse IPPIS exemption, Rep tells varsities, other tertiary institutions

Don’t abuse IPPIS exemption, Rep tells varsities, other tertiary institutions

Honest declaration will end extortion in ports — NAGAFF president

Honest declaration will end extortion in ports — NAGAFF president

Suspected killer of NDLEA operative, 59 others arrested in Sokoto

Suspected killer of NDLEA operative, 59 others arrested in Sokoto

Remaining abducted FUDMA female students regain freedom

Remaining abducted FUDMA female students regain freedom

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betta Edu received Bishop David Oyedepo's blessing to become a minister. [Punch]

Betta Edu says Bishop Oyedepo prayed for her to become minister at Shiloh 2022

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Nigeria’s manpower sufficient for economic, national development - Tinubu

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Government pledges support for NDLEA on drug free society

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Accidental bombing of civilians won't happen again - CDS assures Nigerians