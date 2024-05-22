ANSAA threatens to remove filling stations' signage for unpaid ad fees

The agency’s threat was contained in its letter to the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States.

The Managing Director of ANSAA, Tony Ujubuonu, who signed the letter, stated that IPMAN had repeatedly ignored communications to them and was unwilling to comply with them.

“We are left with no alternative but to initiate enforcement of the law establishing ANSAA by removing all signage associated with all members of your organisation,” he stated.

Ujubuonu also stated that the agency was not a party to the agreement between the Anambra Government and IPMAN, pointing out that the amount meant for signage was grossly inadequate.

Reacting to the development, IPMAN said it was unfortunate that ANSAA had been harassing marketers with court summons without recourse to the agreement the association had with the State Government.

According to him, the association had an agreement with the government for a consolidated levy of ₦100,000 annually for every outlet in the state. The Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot, Chinedu Anyaso, said the association had an agreement with the Anambra Government, which consolidated all levies and fees payable to the State Government.

Anyaso told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that based on the agreement, every filling station would pay the sum of ₦120,000 per year and that members had paid up to 2023. He said that items covered in the agreement included Business Premises, Sanitation Levy, Fire Service Fees, Tenement/Property Rate, Environment Audit Report, Billboards and Advertising Fees.

He also said that ANSAA had promised to stop issuing court summons to members and also withdrew those issued in 2023.

“Subsequently, the meeting was held on July 6, 2022, at the office of Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources between IPMAN and Anambra Government Officials including AIRS and the Office of the Accountant General.

“Based on the foregoing, we directed our members to ensure strict compliance with the agreement and they have made the payments for 2022 and 2023.

“Since you assumed office, you have kept harassing our members with court summons.