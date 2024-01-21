Anambra traffic agency moves to clear illegal parks in Onitsha

Emeka Okonkwo, Managing Director (MD) of ARTMA who gave the warning in Awka, said the agency had directed motorists to make use of the nearest motor parks provided by the government to avoid the wrath of the law.

Okonkwo decried the nuisance caused by transporters in Onitsha, especially those operating at the Onitsha-Owerri end of Upper Iweka, saying that the government would no longer condone such illegality.

He said the agency had Installed signs with the inscription, ‘NO LOADING, USE THE PARKS’ conspicuous at strategic places as part of the awareness and effort to restore sanity to the affected sections of the roads.

The MD said “For a long time, bus drivers have turned the stretch of the road into motor parks while assigned parks are left empty.

“This trend has to stop as the Agency is working round the clock to align with Mr. Governor’s dream for a livable, smart, and prosperous homeland.

“We took time to clearly inspect and properly mark the parks for transport companies whose vehicles load in the axis,” he said.

Okonkwo said the ARTMA team also cleared the Eze-Iweka junction that leads to Awada Obosi where commercial tricycle operators obstruct motorists and pedestrians.

He said all tricycle operators are to henceforth load and offload in the park provided, away from the junction.

He said some buses going to Agbor and Asaba which obstruct vehicular movement at the Onitsha end of the Niger bridge were impounded for remaining defiant after several warnings and numerous road signs.

“It is very important to note that after proper enlightenment, the agency would impound defaulters without an option of fine.