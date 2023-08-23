Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

Dr Afam Obidike, the state’s Commissioner for Health, told newsmen in Wednesday on Awka, that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo had approved the construction and equipping of the clinic for the benefit of the traders.

Obidike said that the plans was part of efforts to achieve universal health coverage and ensuring that residents did not die unnecessarily due to lack of access to quality healthcare.

“Soludo’s agenda in the health sector will soon reach all the markets across the state, with the sole intention of achieving universal health coverage for all.

“We have visited the proposed facility provided by the market leadership and we have provided all the necessary resources to make this clinic fully functional.

“We appeal to our people to support this administration as we work towards transforming the state,” he said.