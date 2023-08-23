ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra Govt set to establish clinic in Onitsha market

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State’s Commissioner for Health stated that the plans was part of efforts to achieve universal health coverage and ensuring that residents did not die unnecessarily due to lack of access to quality healthcare.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]
Dr Afam Obidike, the state’s Commissioner for Health, told newsmen in Wednesday on Awka, that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo had approved the construction and equipping of the clinic for the benefit of the traders.

Obidike said that the plans was part of efforts to achieve universal health coverage and ensuring that residents did not die unnecessarily due to lack of access to quality healthcare.

“Soludo’s agenda in the health sector will soon reach all the markets across the state, with the sole intention of achieving universal health coverage for all.

“We have visited the proposed facility provided by the market leadership and we have provided all the necessary resources to make this clinic fully functional.

“We appeal to our people to support this administration as we work towards transforming the state,” he said.

Also speaking, the President-General of Onitsha Main Market, Chief Innocent Anene, thanked the government for approving the request for a clinic in the market. He said that the clinic would assist in addressing the health emergencies and challenges faced by the traders.

