Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock.

He said the security personnel could still do their jobs without necessarily causing undue hardship on the people.

At Amansea, near the border with Enugu State on the one-lane expressway, Ibezim wondered while soldiers at Stanel filling station and shortly after Nnamdi Azikiwe University gate would retain the disused tyres and sandbags which they used to barricade the road after he asked them to dismantle them.

Talking to the soldiers, he said, “I came here in the morning to warn you about this but you are still blocking the traffic; we must be sane in this country.

”I pulled out as a director in the Ministry of Defense, this is not what the Army stands for.

“Allow these people to move, you do not suffer taxpayers this way,” he said.

Ibezim called on road users, motorists, and pedestrians to cooperate with traffic management agencies to ensure the free flow of traffic within the state.

According to him, available roads should be free to users, everybody should abide by the rules.

“At Amawbia bye pass, I saw heavy traffic but when I alighted to find out what was going on, it happened that youth stood in the middle of the road, waving a party flag while the traffic stood still.