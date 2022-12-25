ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Deputy Governor of Anambra on Saturday confronted soldiers for erecting roadblocks on some major roads in the state and causing gridlock for motorists.

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock.
Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said the security personnel could still do their jobs without necessarily causing undue hardship on the people.

At Amansea, near the border with Enugu State on the one-lane expressway, Ibezim wondered while soldiers at Stanel filling station and shortly after Nnamdi Azikiwe University gate would retain the disused tyres and sandbags which they used to barricade the road after he asked them to dismantle them.

Talking to the soldiers, he said, “I came here in the morning to warn you about this but you are still blocking the traffic; we must be sane in this country.

”I pulled out as a director in the Ministry of Defense, this is not what the Army stands for.

“Allow these people to move, you do not suffer taxpayers this way,” he said.

Ibezim called on road users, motorists, and pedestrians to cooperate with traffic management agencies to ensure the free flow of traffic within the state.

According to him, available roads should be free to users, everybody should abide by the rules.

“At Amawbia bye pass, I saw heavy traffic but when I alighted to find out what was going on, it happened that youth stood in the middle of the road, waving a party flag while the traffic stood still.

“I had to order him out to be attested, surprisingly, they said I was threatening to arrest an opposition party faithful, but we won’t succumb to such cheap blackmail, our roads must be free of all obstructions,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

Calling me 'Jubril of Sudan' wasn't a funny joke - Buhari

Calling me 'Jubril of Sudan' wasn't a funny joke - Buhari

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition

Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead