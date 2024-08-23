ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra community protests against 6 years blackout, removal of transformers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The people charged EEDC to return their transformers, which they allegedly took away for refurbishment.

Electricity consumers protesting against the over six yrs power outage in Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South LGA of Anambra on Friday [NAN]
Electricity consumers protesting against the over six yrs power outage in Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South LGA of Anambra on Friday [NAN]

Recommended articles

The protesters, who trooped out to the office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in the area in their numbers, chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards with varying inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read: “EEDC give us prepared metres”, ”Small scale businesses in Ukpor have all closed”, “EEDC help our students, give them light to read at night”, and “No to EEDC darkness in Ukpor”, among others.

The people charged EEDC to return their transformers, which they allegedly took away for refurbishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Ukpor Electricity Consumers Committee, Nkwadochukwu Onwughalu, accused EEDC of deliberately blacklisting the community for over six years.

He said that EEDC disconnected the community from the industrial line took away five transformers from the community and later returned two.

Onwughalu also accused EEDC of bulk billing electricity consumers in Ukpor and vandalism of their transformers.

“The administration of Willie Obiano intervened in the power crisis in Ukpor and put us in the industrial line but immediately he left office, EEDC disconnected us.

“We have five transformers that got bad, EEDC claimed they were taking them away to refurbish.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They only returned two and took the remaining three and installed them in another community, leaving us in darkness."

Another protester, Mr Valentine Ifechigha, said that it was unacceptable that the community would be paying for services they did not enjoy.

Ifechigha, who is the leader, Ukpor Zone 3, said that all they were asking for was the return of the transformers taken away from the community.

“Return the community to 33kVA line, which was installed in 2017, and issue prepaid metres to individual consumers, among other things."

He said that they would no longer pay electricity bills since they were not getting supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Pius Onyeanusi, who was into sachet water production in the area, said he had shut down his factory as a result of the prolonged power outage.

Onyeanusi said, “I had 25 workers but they have stopped working because we are no longer producing.”

The EEDC Business District Manager, Evaristus Obeta, who received the protesters, said he would escalate their grievances to the company’s management.

When contacted by newsmen for further comments on the issues raised by the protesters, especially the alleged removal of their transformers, he declined.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

21,600 graduates parading fake certificates from Benin, Togo, others – FG

21,600 graduates parading fake certificates from Benin, Togo, others – FG

Lagos govt diverts traffic for Lagos-Badagry carriageway reconstruction

Lagos govt diverts traffic for Lagos-Badagry carriageway reconstruction

Anambra community protests against 6 years blackout, removal of transformers

Anambra community protests against 6 years blackout, removal of transformers

Indians taking over low-level jobs in Nigerian oil & gas sector – PENGASSAN

Indians taking over low-level jobs in Nigerian oil & gas sector – PENGASSAN

FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria

FG chooses Dangote, Otedola, Elumelu to lead efforts to eradicate malaria

Nigerians would've rejected Atiku's presidency if he won in 2023 - Bode George

Nigerians would've rejected Atiku's presidency if he won in 2023 - Bode George

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

We've received ₦50bn from EFCC for student loan - NELFUND

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

No Nigerian president surpassed Tinubu's achievements in South-East - Onuigbo

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima

Our ‘X’ account is undergoing an upgrade – EFCC [BarristerNG.com]

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct