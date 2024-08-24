Anambra govt bans weddings, shows, other social gatherings on school premises

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the state’s Commissioner for Education made this known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ifeoma Agbaizu, in Awka on Saturday.

Chuma-Udeh said the move was to protect school premises and infrastructure from being messed up.

“This is a warning to all principals and head teachers to desist from using school premises as a commercial venture.

“Henceforth, any principal or primary school head teacher who indulges in such an act will be severely dealt with,” she said.

The commissioner directed the Chairmen of the Primary Schools Services Commission (PPSSC) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) to disseminate the information to all principals and head teachers in the state.