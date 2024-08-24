ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra govt bans weddings, shows, other social gatherings on school premises

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Anambra government said any principal or primary school head teacher who indulges in such an act will be severely dealt with.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State. [Facebook]
Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the state’s Commissioner for Education made this known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ifeoma Agbaizu, in Awka on Saturday.

Chuma-Udeh said the move was to protect school premises and infrastructure from being messed up.

“This is a warning to all principals and head teachers to desist from using school premises as a commercial venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Henceforth, any principal or primary school head teacher who indulges in such an act will be severely dealt with,” she said.

The commissioner directed the Chairmen of the Primary Schools Services Commission (PPSSC) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) to disseminate the information to all principals and head teachers in the state.

She also directed school heads to keep to the policy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra govt bans weddings, shows, other social gatherings on school premises

Anambra govt bans weddings, shows, other social gatherings on school premises

Police detain woman caught with anti-aircraft ammunition in Nasarawa State

Police detain woman caught with anti-aircraft ammunition in Nasarawa State

Miyetti Allah condemns killing of Sokoto traditional ruler, distances itself

Miyetti Allah condemns killing of Sokoto traditional ruler, distances itself

Court permits Police to remand 124 #EndBadGovernance protesters for 60 days

Court permits Police to remand 124 #EndBadGovernance protesters for 60 days

Adamawa workers elated as Gov Fintiri begins payment of ₦70k minimum wage

Adamawa workers elated as Gov Fintiri begins payment of ₦70k minimum wage

APC's Gov Ododo sparks social media reactions after attending PDP Govs gathering

APC's Gov Ododo sparks social media reactions after attending PDP Govs gathering

No public record on number of student loans disbursed - Rep criticises NELFUND

No public record on number of student loans disbursed - Rep criticises NELFUND

Kebbi govt distributes free drugs to 27,000 mentally ill patients

Kebbi govt distributes free drugs to 27,000 mentally ill patients

Kogi Gov, Ododo dedicates Supreme Court election victory to God, Tinubu

Kogi Gov, Ododo dedicates Supreme Court election victory to God, Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipend due to economic realities

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipends due to economic realities

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Withdraw soldiers from our roads, they‘re harassing us - Igbo women tell FG

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'