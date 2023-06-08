Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

Dr Uche Okafor, Speaker of the House, during his speech at the final plenary, said that the Bills were people-oriented and had brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery in the state.

Okafor, however, paid a special tribute to the two members who lost their lives in active service – Dr Okechukwu Okoye and Dr Nnamdi Okafor, who represented Aguata Constituency l and Awka South Constituency l, respectively.

He said: “We have all been privileged to have represented our different constituencies in the last four years, and “l’m happy to say that the seventh Assembly achieved some measures of success in the areas of the number of Bills passed, motions moved, oversight functions and other legislative duties.

“They were people-oriented and landmark Bills and I want to appreciate my colleagues for their support, impactful constituency projects and empowerment programmes.

“The seventh Assembly can be adjudged to be peaceful as there were no impeachment threats or thoughts against the Speaker or other principal officers of the Assembly.

“We have laid a solid foundation in terms of character, commitment, dedication and leadership, and I urge the eighth Assembly to emulate and build upon this foundation as well as support Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration,” he said.

The Speaker thanked his constituents and the former Governor Willie Obiano, and the incumbent Gov. Soludo for their support to the seventh Assembly.

Okafor, who would not be part of the eighth Assembly, also appreciated the lawmakers and staff of the Assembly for their support which made the feat possible.

The Legislators took turns to appreciate the Speaker and pledged their support of Gov. Soludo and their constituents.

In his remarks, Gov. Soludo appreciated the legislators for conducting themselves peacefully and ensuring thorough scrutiny and oversight functions that had kept the executive on their toes.

Soludo who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, appreciated the Speaker for his outstanding leadership role and for ensuring cordial relationship between the two arms of government.

The House was adjourned indefinitely (sine die).