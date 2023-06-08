The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker thanked his constituents and the former Governor Willie Obiano, and the incumbent Gov. Soludo for their support to the seventh Assembly.

Anambra State House of Assembly [Dailypost]
Anambra State House of Assembly [Dailypost]

Recommended articles

Dr Uche Okafor, Speaker of the House, during his speech at the final plenary, said that the Bills were people-oriented and had brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery in the state.

Okafor, however, paid a special tribute to the two members who lost their lives in active service – Dr Okechukwu Okoye and Dr Nnamdi Okafor, who represented Aguata Constituency l and Awka South Constituency l, respectively.

He said: “We have all been privileged to have represented our different constituencies in the last four years, and “l’m happy to say that the seventh Assembly achieved some measures of success in the areas of the number of Bills passed, motions moved, oversight functions and other legislative duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were people-oriented and landmark Bills and I want to appreciate my colleagues for their support, impactful constituency projects and empowerment programmes.

“The seventh Assembly can be adjudged to be peaceful as there were no impeachment threats or thoughts against the Speaker or other principal officers of the Assembly.

“We have laid a solid foundation in terms of character, commitment, dedication and leadership, and I urge the eighth Assembly to emulate and build upon this foundation as well as support Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration,” he said.

The Speaker thanked his constituents and the former Governor Willie Obiano, and the incumbent Gov. Soludo for their support to the seventh Assembly.

Okafor, who would not be part of the eighth Assembly, also appreciated the lawmakers and staff of the Assembly for their support which made the feat possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legislators took turns to appreciate the Speaker and pledged their support of Gov. Soludo and their constituents.

In his remarks, Gov. Soludo appreciated the legislators for conducting themselves peacefully and ensuring thorough scrutiny and oversight functions that had kept the executive on their toes.

Soludo who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, appreciated the Speaker for his outstanding leadership role and for ensuring cordial relationship between the two arms of government.

The House was adjourned indefinitely (sine die).

Twenty two members of the 7th Assembly, including the Speaker will not be part of the 8th Assembly to be inaugurated on June 12.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coalition tasks Tinubu on 5 rejected gender bills

Coalition tasks Tinubu on 5 rejected gender bills

Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Soludo mourns Senator Okonkwo

Eko Disco reads riot act to electricity vandals

Eko Disco reads riot act to electricity vandals

Why no woman should die from Cervical Cancer

Why no woman should die from Cervical Cancer

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

Anambra Assembly passes 50 Bills, lost 2 members in 4 years

How police officers see promotion — CP

How police officers see promotion — CP

FG declares June 12 public holiday

FG declares June 12 public holiday

University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

University College Birmingham announces exciting opportunities for Nigerian students to pursue higher education

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari (Nairametrics)

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week