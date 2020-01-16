Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), has thrown his weight behind Operation Amotekun, the regional security outfit of Nigeria's Southwest geopolitical region.

Backing Southwest governors against the federal Government's stance, Kanu maintained that the security outfit had come to stay.

Chairman, Southwest Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu says Operation Amotekun was only established to check incidences of banditry, kidnapping, farmers and herders clashes. [Daily Trust]

In a statement through IPOB Spokesperson, Emma Powerful, Kanu praised Southwest governors for setting up the security outfit, as he described it as a laudable effort.

The statement read, “The final and definitive stance of the Biafran people is that IPOB will support Operation Amotekun with all our might.

“Regardless of the history of politics that may have existed between the East and the West in the past, we have sworn to work with this generation of Yoruba leadership with the likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Femi Fani-Kayode and Omoyele Sowore at the helm.

“I will support this generation of Yorubas that setup Amotekun. IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to ensure this expansionism is stopped.

“We will support the Yorubas in all forms and by every means necessary.

“IPOB will back Amotekun Security Outfit. Amotekun is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them."

Recall that Operation Amotekun was launched on Thursday, January 9, 2019, to tackle insecurity in the Southwest.

A few days after the outfit was launched, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) described the outfit as illegal, saying security remains the exclusive preserve of the federal government.