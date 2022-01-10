RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amina Mohammed officially reappointed for another 5 years as UN Deputy Secretary-General

Samson Toromade

Amina has been praised for coordinating the most ambitious reform in the UN's history.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (left) and Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed (right)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (left) and Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed (right) [Prime Business Africa]

Nigeria's former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, has been reappointed as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

The organisation's Secretary-General, António Guterres, had initially announced his offer for her to stay on in the role when he was himself re-appointed for a second term last June.

He formalised that prior announcement of Mohammed's reappointment in a statement on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The top UN chief praised his deputy's determination to reinforce collective results and maximise the impact of the UN development's system on the ground.

He said putting her in charge of development coordination set in motion the most ambitious reform in the history of the organisation.

"From our robust response to the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis; through a boost in climate action and unprecedented momentum for Financing for Development; to her strong emphasis on coherence across humanitarian, political and development action – her role was instrumental in keeping the SDGs alive at country level and protecting the Paris Agreement, despite significant headwinds," the UN said on Monday.

Mohammed, 60, left her role as minister in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet to become Deputy Secretary-General in 2017.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

