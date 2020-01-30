President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the State House in Abuja.

This comes barely 24 hours after Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe called for President Muhammadu Buhari's resignation over the spate of insecurity in the country.

The ongoing National Security Council Meeting, has in attendance security chiefs, and other government officials. [Bashir Ahmad/Twitter]

The meeting has in attendance Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Ministers of Defence, Interior, Police Affairs; Service Chiefs, IG of Police, DSS DG, and other heads of security agencies and senior government officials.

Recall that Abaribe on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, said the Buhari-led government had deployed the use of propaganda in tackling the Boko Haram insurgency and other security threats, rather than addressing the matter head-on.