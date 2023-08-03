ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

American internet wizard, McHenry traces origin to Igboland, says Ohanaeze

News Agency Of Nigeria

The publicity secretary explained that about 400 years ago, thousands of blacks were shipped out of the continent through slavery.

American internet wizard, McHenry traces origin to Igboland, says Ohanaeze. [NAN]
American internet wizard, McHenry traces origin to Igboland, says Ohanaeze. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The group said that McHenry, who is the Chairman and CEO of Defense Manufacturing, has finally reconnected with his Igbo ancestry.

This is contained in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ogbonnia said the induction ceremony which took place at the Smithsonian Institute of African Museum in Washington DC, USA, was presided over by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the emotion laden ceremony also witnessed the induction of Gen. William Ward, (Rtd) who was the first commander of the U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany in 2007.

The publicity secretary explained that about 400 years ago, thousands of blacks were shipped out of the continent through slavery.

“Over the years, the black population in the United States of America and the Caribbean have grown into millions. Interestingly, some of the African-Americans passed the information of their ethnic origin to their children before they passed on.

“This strong message has transcended generations to the present day. McHenry and his siblings, their father passed the message from the great-great-great-great grand-fathers, that they are Igbo.

“The Internet wizard has validated the epistle from the forefathers with a DNA test and his Igboness became most manifest and wholesome,” Ogbonnia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Iwuanyanwu highlighted with joy that the Igbo ingenuity, audacity, resilience and the unique capacity to turn adversities into diverse opportunities had remained irrepressible.

According to him, the Igbo Leader enthused that the exemplary adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo is making positive impacts in all parts of the globe.

He said Iwuanyanwu expressed immense delight that some of the African American descendants had traced their roots back to their Igbo lineage.

Ogbonnia further said that Iwuanyanwu commended the willingness of the inductees to key into the current visionary dynamic of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in its effort to attain a glorious and enviable pedestal through transformative and innovative policies and programmes in Igbo land.

“Iwuanyanwu extolled the virtues and sterling records of accomplishments in the USA by the inductees and that they have done the Igbo proud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo Leader used the occasion to appoint Dr. Emmit McHenry, General William Ward and Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze as members of the Presidential Advisory Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,” he said.

Ogbonnia further explained that hundreds of the Igbo stock in the diaspora had shown awesome and outstanding brilliance and performance in various areas of human endeavor.

In the USA alone, scientists such as Prof. Bart Nnaji, expert in artificial intelligence, robotics, geometric logic and innovations; Prof. Philip Emeagwali, the best in computer programming that developed a computer that can perform measurements of 3.1 billion per second.

Others are Prof. Charles Umeh, the director of the laboratory for instructional mechatronics and advanced electronic packaging and laser processing applications.

They also include Dr Aloysius Anaebonam, a renowned pharmacist; Emeka Nchekwube, neurological surgeon with four patents in the field of medicine and many others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet 9 former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list

Meet 9 former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list

DHQ clarifies stance on ECOWAS military action in Niger Republic

DHQ clarifies stance on ECOWAS military action in Niger Republic

Prime varsity appoints Dr Kabir Kabo, Pro-Chancellor

Prime varsity appoints Dr Kabir Kabo, Pro-Chancellor

NIS seek support from Nigerians to tackle illegal migration, trafficking

NIS seek support from Nigerians to tackle illegal migration, trafficking

'We don’t owe staff salaries' - NUPRC boss

'We don’t owe staff salaries' - NUPRC boss

'FG reiterates commitment to resolve crisis in National Safety Council of Nigeria' - Official

'FG reiterates commitment to resolve crisis in National Safety Council of Nigeria' - Official

BREAKING: Nigeria Labour suspends nationwide protest, here's why

BREAKING: Nigeria Labour suspends nationwide protest, here's why

Ministerial nominee Fagbemi advises Tinubu to join ICPC, EFCC together

Ministerial nominee Fagbemi advises Tinubu to join ICPC, EFCC together

'Lawmakers will promote bill on housing deficit' - Rep. Nnabuife

'Lawmakers will promote bill on housing deficit' - Rep. Nnabuife

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions