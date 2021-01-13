Nigeria's Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that Nigerians will soon be able to obtain tickets for their train rides electronically.

At the moment, you've got to head out to a train station, stand in a long, winding queue to pay for and obtain a ticket; and put up with all of the racketeering from officials.

The ministry is working on simplifying the ticketing process, says Amaechi.

"Yes, we have commenced test bookings on the NRC E-ticketing platform, starting with the Abuja-Kaduna rail line. Next week, we'll launch fully. Check it out and make bookings at: https://nrc.tps.ng," Amaechi shared in a tweet.

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government recently opened the Lagos-Ibadan train route to plenty of plaudits from across the country.

The administration has embarked on a mass critical infrastructure drive in a bid to boost the local economy and create more jobs.

Illustrative photo of a recently completed rail line in Nigeria (Tunde Eneji)

Administration officials have repeatedly stated that the federal government intends to link the entire country by rail and reduce the pressure on overburdened roads.