Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Apapa congestion: Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal

Apapa Congestion Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal

Ambode assured that work would be accelerated on the 1000-capacity terminal at Orile-Iganmu area of the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

(Nan)

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday flagged off the expansion of the Orile Tanker Terminal, as part of solutions to the Apapa gridlock. It will now accommodate trucks.

Ambode assured that work would be accelerated on the 1000-capacity terminal at Orile-Iganmu area of the state.

Ambode, while on an inspection tour of the Apapa-Iganmu axis said the expansion of the terminal was one of the resolutions reached at the recent meeting with stakeholders, especially in the maritime sector.

He said that lasting solutions were suggested to take off the roads, the  containerised trucks , majorly responsible for the gridlock in the Apapa area.

One of the other resolutions is that we should have authorised truck terminal park and so my visit to this place today is to flag off the reconstruction of this terminal so that we can accommodate 1000 trucks.

“We will do this in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority so that the call-up system can work efficiently.

“The expansion we are adding to this particular terminal in which we have decided to acquire the adjoining land, we will use that primarily for non-petroleum trucks so that we can sectionalise these trucks and allow the call-up system to work,” he said.

Ambode said this was part of the efforts of the State Government to make sure that Apapa gridlock and the truck menace become a thing of the past permanently.

He also disclosed that the State Government had concluded plans to utilise an expanse of land in Ijanikin area, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway  with a capacity to accommodate at least 5,000 trucks.

I have just been briefed that we have an additional land space in Ijanikin that can accommodate 5000 trucks.

“We will explore that possibility immediately; all that we are doing is just to make sure that there is a permanent solution to this whole idea of trucks destroying our bridges and roads,” Ambode said.

While appealing to residents for their understanding, the governor assured that within the next six to eight weeks, the terminals would be up and running to get the trucks off the roads and bridges within the axis.

He said aside the expansion of the terminal, the commitment by the Federal Government to commence the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway was on course with the approval of N72.9billion by the Federal Executive Council for the project.

“You will recall that about two weeks ago, we had a stakeholders’ meeting with the Vice President presiding in Apapa and at that meeting, we resolved that we will ensure that the reconstruction of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway will be awarded within two weeks.

“This has been fulfilled by the Federal Government; they have awarded the contract and construction should commence within the next two weeks.

“We thank the President, Vice President, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, and that of Transport for reconstruction of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and the rail track from Apapa Ports to Ibadan which is strictly a cargo rail that will assist in moving heavy-duty goods away from the Apapa axis,” Ambode said.

The governor said his administration was also looking at utilising barges on the waterways to move heavy cargo as a way of complementing efforts on road and rail transportation system.

I just think Lagosians will have the relief to see that we have actually done what is right and in their overall interest.

“I want to thank all the stakeholders for their interest and we must continue to join hands like I said and we will get the results that we so desire,” he said.

Chairman of Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, said the commissioning of the truck terminal by the governor was a new dawn toward addressing the Apapa gridlock.

Today, I must say is a beginning of a good thing that will start happening in our sector  as haulage operators in the state. Today is the beginning of a new era as far as Lagos State is concerned.

“The governor coming here today has shown that he is very dynamic and pragmatic.

“This is what we have been expecting and for the governor to be here to see things for himself and flag off the rehabilitation and expansion of this terminal shows that he is not only talking but matching words with action,” Ogungbemi said.

He expressed optimism that the steps taken by the State Government would go a long way to end the menace of trucks parking on roads and bridges in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also inspected the progress of work on the modern bus terminals in Yaba and Oyingbo.

He also inspected the failed section of Sari- Iganmu Road which had been abandoned for over two years, assuring residents, who trooped out to welcome him, that contractors will move in to fix it within the next two weeks.

Ambode also assured them that their blocked canals would also be cleared.

NAN also reports that the governor and his team inspected the ongoing palliative work embarked upon to fix the bad sections of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Godswill Akpabio Senator meets Buhari in London ahead of APC receptionbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge closure postponed
Buhari’s Visit Lagos residents hopeful of repair of Apapa, other roads
Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Petrol tanker tumbles on busy road, crushes car
Apapa/Ijora Bridge Closure Ahead of AG Dangote, Julius Berger begin rehabilitation on alternative route
In Lagos Rehabilitation work begins on Port access roads
In Lagos Trailer park project in Apapa 95 % completed, says Supervisor
Apapa Gridlock Military, LASG, give truck drivers 48 hours to vacate bridge
Terminal Operators Gridlock on ports’ access roads will reduce in January
Imohimi Edgal Apapa Gridlock: Police, others begin ‘Operation Restore Sanity’ Friday
Akinwunmi Ambode Make other seaports functional, Lagos state governor urges FG

Local

Senator Godswill Akpabio meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja
Akpabio Senator meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja
Nigeria needs N4bn to tackle infectious diseases — NCDC
Health Nigeria needs N4bn to tackle infectious diseases — NCDC
FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa
Dabiri-Erewa 116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon
NCDC National Cordinator, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu
Chikwe Ihekweazu Nigeria needs N4bn to tackle infectious diseases — NCDC