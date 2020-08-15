The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tracks for the 156km modern rail project has been completed.

Before departing for Ibadan in a modern train on the rail line, the ministers inspected the Ebute Metta station buildings and yards under construction

The team also inspected the new Apapa dockyard station and bulk terminal at the Apapa port in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Government is linking the Apapa and Tincan ports with the rail project in order to solve the challenge of gridlock caused by the parking of articulated vehicles on the roads and bridges in Apapa

The Lagos-Ibadan rail project is the first double-track standard gauge modern railway in West Africa.

The project, the second leg of the Lagos-Kano Railway Modernisation Project is being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) an affiliate of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC)