ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amaechi knocks Tinubu's aide Hadiza Usman, says her book full of lies

Nurudeen Shotayo

Amaechi insisted that Bala Usman was guilty of the allegations levelled against her, which led to the termination of her appointment by former President Buhari.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Recommended articles

Amaechi criticised Usman while speaking as a special guest at the 2023 TheNiche Annual Lecture themed 'Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition', held in Lagos on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Recall Usman was suspended as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 over allegations of mismanagement.

An Administrative Panel of Inquiry, headed by Amaechi, later found her guilty of the allegations, which led to her eventual ouster from the NPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in her book, Usman absolved herself of any wrongdoing during her reign at the NPA. She also alleged that her sacking was orchestrated by the former minister.

President Bola Tinubu and Hadiza Bala Usman. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu and Hadiza Bala Usman. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to this, Amaechi said the content of the book is nothing but complete lies.

“The lies were too many. For instance, she claimed she was not invited by the panel. I even came with the memo of the president, where the president endorsed her removal,” the former Rivers State Governor said.

“Count one is in the question of the fact that the panel says she is guilty; count two is due to the fact that a Managing Director of NPA with an N2.5m approval limit can approve N2.8b contract with no appropriation,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister insisted that Usman was guilty of the same crimes she was accusing him of and making concessions for the high and mighty in society.

“Why is that document not published because prominent Nigerians are involved? She gave waivers to prominent Nigerians, which she has no power to give and these are dollars accruable to Nigeria’s economy but she was bold enough to write a book or is it a pamphlet and Nigerians are following her, launching the book, so how will Nigeria move forward?

“But let’s wait until they bring the original copy because if I give you the photocopy, you will say it is fake. I will show you the original but I won’t allow you to read it because you would see the names of those prominent Nigerians that were indicted by the panel. I would rather read the areas that concern her and leave those prominent Nigerians, they didn’t look for my trouble," he said.

Amachi also stressed that the former NPA boss had been indicted by the panel and denied that he purposefully engineered her sacking.

“For instance, she claims that she was not indicted by the panel but she was found guilty of all the 10 counts. I even came with a copy of the memo to the President in which the President endorsed her removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We took the President through all the counts, including the fact that a Managing Director of NPA with an N2.5m approval limit can approve an N2.8bn contract. No appropriation, including the fact that even if I were to approve despite the lack of appropriation, you are overpriced by N58m so tell them to refund the difference, having awarded the contract," the former governor added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC, not the judiciary, should determine election winners, Falana insists

INEC, not the judiciary, should determine election winners, Falana insists

Amaechi knocks Tinubu's aide Hadiza Usman, says her book full of lies

Amaechi knocks Tinubu's aide Hadiza Usman, says her book full of lies

Insecurity affecting healthcare, justice delivery in Anambra - Experts

Insecurity affecting healthcare, justice delivery in Anambra - Experts

FG launches ENSAND project to expand school feeding programme

FG launches ENSAND project to expand school feeding programme

AfDB, partners inject $1bn to fund Nigeria’s SAPZs in 24 states

AfDB, partners inject $1bn to fund Nigeria’s SAPZs in 24 states

Nigeria, rising power in Africa - Türkish Ambassador

Nigeria, rising power in Africa - Türkish Ambassador

Kano sets aside ₦6bn to settle 5,500 retired civil servants - Gov Yusuf

Kano sets aside ₦6bn to settle 5,500 retired civil servants - Gov Yusuf

Anambra Muslim community prays for better Nigeria, peaceful co-existence

Anambra Muslim community prays for better Nigeria, peaceful co-existence

Tinubu appoints new chairman, leadership team for civil service commission

Tinubu appoints new chairman, leadership team for civil service commission

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport [Facebook:NDLEA]

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport