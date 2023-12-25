ADVERTISEMENT
Allow us to practise traditional medicine, Ogboni fraternity urges govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adesina said that the fraternity was currently being repositioned to promote the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Chairman of the fraternity, Oba Jacob Orisamika, appealed for the end-of-the-year prayers, held at Igbemo-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti on Sunday.

Orisamika said that the fraternity organised the prayers to seek for long life, prosperity and unity of its members worldwide.

He described Ogboni Aborigin as a fraternity that stands for peace, unity and development of members without discrimination.

Governments at different levels are aware of our fraternity, but we need their support so that we too can be recognised like Christianity and Islam.

“We also need the government’s approval for us to engage in traditional medicine, as we don’t want to be hindered from practising our traditional and spiritual gifts.

“We wish to improve medical practices and curb insecurity in Nigeria through our traditional gifts and powers,” he said.

Also, the Aare of Ogboni Aborigine in Ekiti, Chief Idowu Adesina, said that the fraternity was working round the clock to ensure unity among members and ensure that no member indulged in unwholesome acts.

“We are ready to put our house in order by doing the right thing and working with the government to enhance the growth and development of the country.

“We want Nigerians to be enlightened that Ogboni Aborigin fraternity is the only truthful, honest and united group; any other fraternity is mere occultic society,” he said.

Adesina urged Nigerians not to be hostile to members of the fraternity, saying that they were peace-loving and kind-hearted people.

Also speaking, the Olori Apenna and Oluwo Alakoso of the group, Chiefs Kazeem Suleiman and Olowookere Ifalaye, commended the leaders for organizing prayers for members and for the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the fraternity from all parts of Ekiti and other states of the federation adorned their various attires at the prayer session.

