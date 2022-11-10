Alleged money laundering: Matawalle invites EFCC to search property

He explained that “the offer became necessary in view of the grandly designed connivance by enemies of Zamfara and vanguards of disruption to rupture his hard earned reputation and progress he had made as a governor“.

According to him, to demonstrate the commitment of the state government in this direction, he has already directed his attorneys to officially communicate to the EFCC his offer and the list of demands, including “retracting the fake news by the online medium against his person“.

“The government will not take it lightly with anyone who tries to add salt to the security injury inflicted on the good people of Zamfara through tarnishing the good image of the governor,“ the statement said.

Matawalle said that since his assumption of office as the governor of the state about four years ago he had “been administering the state in the most responsible way and manner that was credible“.

This, he noted, was despite the enormous security challenges and meagre resources at the disposal of the government.

The governor said he would not allow anyone to ridicule him before the people him and relegate the efforts of his administration.

Matawalle said that his administration had never paid workers’ salaries through table payment and could not afford to do so at this time, when the government agreed to implement the national minimum wage of N30,000.

He assured the people of his commitment to their welfare and the security of the lives and property.