All you need to know about EFCC raid on Standard Chartered Bank

EFCC Here's all you need to know about anti-graft agency raid on Standard Chartered Bank

The raid on the bank was made public by Olasupo Shasore, an ex-commissioner for Justice in Lagos, who has since deleted the tweets.

Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria took to his Twitter handle to claim that the EFCC operatives - numbering 20 - besieged the bank with intention of arresting Bola Adesola, managing director of the bank.

On Friday, September 14, 2018, men adorning uniforms of the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission raided Standard Chartered Bank.

According to a report by TheCable, the EFCC stormed the headquarters of the bank located on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island in Lagos.

Supo Shasore's claims

The raid on the bank was made public by Olasupo Shasore, an ex-commissioner for Justice in Lagos.

Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria took to his Twitter handle to claim that the EFCC operatives - numbering 20 - besieged the bank with intention of arresting Bola Adesola, managing director of the bank.

Shasore, however, informed the public that the bank's MD was not arrested in the raid.

"Disturbing news 20 Efcc agents at standard chartered bank HQ to arrest MD Mrs Bola Adesola happening now!

"Armed agents to arrest MD of international Bank for commercial dispute @SCB HQ Victoria Island happening now private sector under siege

"Yes I have confirmed she wasn't arrested," Shasore reportedly tweeted.

When Pulse checked Shahore's tweets, they have since been deleted from the social media platform.

No basis for EFCC's entry - Standard Chartered Bank

TheCable further reported that the Standard Chartered Bank said the EFCC had no basis to enter its premises.

We can confirm that law enforcement officials entered our head office building on 14th September 2018.

“We are clear there was no basis for this entry, and the law enforcement officials left the building shortly afterwards,” the bank said in a statement.

The raid is illegal - EFCC

In an earlier report by TheCable, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren had denied having knowledge of any raid on the bank.

However, the anti-graft agency spokesman said the raid was illegal following repeated media inquiries.

In a statement by the EFCC, Uwajaren said "Following repeated media inquiries regarding a purported raid on the head office of the Standard Chartered Bank today September 14, by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Commission is constrained to state that there was no raid on the bank by its officers.

The raid by operatives purportedly wearing the jackets of the Commission might have been the handiwork of errant officers who acted without authorization.

“The action is in flagrant violation of the standard operation procedures of the Commission as it is not the style of the EFCC to openly raid the offices of banks and other financial institutions.

“Officials of such institutions who are wanted by the commission, are usually invited for questioning after discreet investigation. Over the years, banks have been cooperative in releasing their officers to the Commission for questioning.

“The Commission will investigate the circumstances leading to this illegal raid by errant officers and those found culpable would be subjected to the internal disciplinary mechanism of the Commission.

“EFCC again reassures Nigerians that it is an agency which adheres strictly to the rule of law and will, as much as possible, avoid draconian measures in its fight against corruption."

CBN indicts Standard Chartered Bank over MTN Nigeria

The Standard Chartered Bank became a subject of discourse after the financial institution was indicted by the Central Bank of Nigeria over alleged irregularities.

The CBN had named the bank alongside three other banks for allegedly issuing irregular certificates of capital importation, CCIs.

The apex bank claimed the SCB issued the CCIs on behalf of some offshore investors of MTN Nigeria Communications Limited and was fined N2.4 billion.

However, the bank insisted no offence was committed claiming it did not enter into any illegal deal with MTN.

