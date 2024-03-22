ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alia suspends mining to boost residents' well-being, increase revenue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor frowned at the contamination of water sources for residents in the affected areas.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Recommended articles

Gov. Hyacinth Alia gave the directive when he met with members of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Benue Chapter in Makurdi. He also directed the Mineral Resources and Environment Management Committee (MIREMCO) to immediately begin documenting data of all miners in the state.

He said that the decision to conduct the revalidation exercise was due to reports of security threats. He also frowned at the contamination of water sources for residents in the affected areas, especially in Kwande.

The governor enjoined security agencies and the joint task force on illegal mining to ensure that the right thing was done to enhance the well-being of the people and increase the Internally Generated Revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The state government will not tolerate any illegality. It is our administration’s prerogative to protect lives and property of the people,” he said.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Mnyim said Gov Alia was not against mining but wanted to check illegal Mining activities. Mnyim who is also the chairman of the MIREMCO, said the state has come up with a checklist which would be used to scrutinise the mining sector in Benue.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigeria Miners Association in Benue, John Tersugh promised to cooperate with the governor to sanitise the mining sector. The Mining officer in the Federal Ministry of Mining and Solid Minerals, Simon Ogwu promised to support the state government to sanitise the mining sector in Benue.

Two miners, Benjamin Nyior and Dennis Tarhemba called for a conducive working environment to enable them to carry out their activities effectively.

NAN reports that some members of the association appealed to the governor to address the issue of multiple taxation within the industry and provide necessary mining equipment to assist them on the field to contribute to the revenue profile of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers

Alia suspends mining to boost residents' well-being, increase revenue

Alia suspends mining to boost residents' well-being, increase revenue

Tinubu speaks on budget padding allegation by suspended Senator Ningi

Tinubu speaks on budget padding allegation by suspended Senator Ningi

President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Nigerian youths are gifted, Tinubu seeks win-win collaboration with Meta

Nigerian youths are gifted, Tinubu seeks win-win collaboration with Meta

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)

Fashola advises Sanwo-Olu to ease Lagosians' hardships by reducing taxes