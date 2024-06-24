Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

The governor stated this at Okpoga, headquarters of Okpokwu Local Government Area on Monday, during a thank you tour of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

He alleged that previous administrations in the state lied to the people and that the Federal Government denied them funds to pay salaries.

The governor promised that his administration would continue to prioritise the payment of workers’ salaries.

“Henceforth, civil servants in the State will be paid from 22 of every month," he said.

He thanked the people for the confidence reposed in him to lead the State and promised to revive the Igumale Cement factory as well as construct access roads in the area.

“I see that Okpoga is in darkness, I will light it up with 5,000kw electricity. I have come to reduce your pains and suffering.," he stated.

He urged them to continue to support his administration and be patient with President Bola Tinubu, as he has good policies for Nigerians.

Earlier, Daniel Onjeh, a former Senatorial candidate under the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the governor to match words with action by fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

Onjeh said the opposition parties were mocking the people that he had abandoned them in terms of infrastructures and appointments.

"The opposition is asking what you have done for Benue South. We want to see things manifest. Do not be distracted by the blackmail of the opposition”, he added.