ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Bayo Wahab

Oba Gbadebo also said Soyinka deserved the second highest national honour of Grand Commander of Order of Niger.

Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)
Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)

Recommended articles

The monarch said the date should be designated to the literary icon to acknowledge his contribution to humanity in Nigeria and the world.

Oba Gbadebo also said Soyinka deserved the second highest national honour of Grand Commander of Order of Niger.

The traditional ruler made the propositions at his palace on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, during a press conference ahead of the Nobel Laureate’s 90th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in Egbaland, July 13, which is Soyinka’s birthday, had already been designated to celebrate the literary icon.

Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo. [Premium Times]
Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo. [Premium Times] Pulse Nigeria

“It will be appropriate for the Federal Government to adopt July 13 as a national day to celebrate Professor Wole Soyinka, given his contributions to literature and humanity globally.

“It will be good to henceforth adopt his birthday, which is July 13, as Wole Soyinka Day. In fact, New Orleans in the United States of America has already adopted a day to celebrate him, so why can’t we do so to honour our own too?

“The Federal Government should also, in addition to this, confer on Wole Soyinka the second highest national honour of Grand Commander of Order of Niger because of his contributions, to register our dear nation on the global map,” the monarch said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the monarch, Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, had been fixed for art exhibitions by the pupils of St. Peters Primary School, Ake, and Abeokuta Grammar School, Soyinka’s alma maters to celebrate him.

Other events lined up for Soyinka’s 90th birthday include book exhibitions, documentaries on the literary icon, poetry recitation, and a hunting expedition by the hunters in Egbaland.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in southeast

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in southeast

Tinubu administration threatens 1 year in prison for workers who leak documents

Tinubu administration threatens 1 year in prison for workers who leak documents

FULL LIST: 98 lawyers shortlisted for SAN conferment

FULL LIST: 98 lawyers shortlisted for SAN conferment

Lagos will experience morning rains for next 3 days, other states get thunderstorms

Lagos will experience morning rains for next 3 days, other states get thunderstorms

Governor wants corps members to do agricultural work during service year

Governor wants corps members to do agricultural work during service year

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anambra Police command launches investigation into alleged extortion of ₦810,000 by its officer [247Ureports]

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

Cross River Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang [Leadership News]

Road projects are on course - Cross River Govt denies abandonment, blames rainfall

COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]

Strike averted as ASUU, FG reach agreement after closed-door meeting

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists