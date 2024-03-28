ADVERTISEMENT
Alake calls on Badaru to fish out illegal miners, violators of mining laws

News Agency Of Nigeria

60 marshals have been specially trained and deployed to the 36 states across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Dr Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Abubakar Badaru, Minister of Defence [ NAN]
Alake gave the directive while inaugurating the first batch of mining marshals drawn from the NSCDC to combat illegal mining. He said that 60 marshals have been specially trained and deployed to the 36 states across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister said that the newly activated Mining Marshal Corp, which currently has 2,220 personnel is an inter-agency security outfit established to secure the mining environment.

He said that plans are underway for other security sister agencies to integrate their officers into the outfit structure across the country for a robust output.

According to the minister, the ministry plays a pivotal role in supporting the operations of the mine marshals to ensure their success.

Effective intelligence gathering through our state mines inspectorate, harnessing valid data of troubled mining areas and giving the requisite directives for precise operations are necessary factors for the coordination of the activities of the marshals.

NAN reports that the minister earlier held a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, to discuss securing the mining environment. Badaru stated that the federal government was already making headway in routing illegal miners, as clearance operations have commenced in some troubled spots.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu set up a presidential Inter-ministerial committee on January 17 to produce a blueprint for securing Nigeria's natural resources, which comprises mineral sites, marine economy and the forest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alake calls on Badaru to fish out illegal miners, violators of mining laws

