Ezekwesili warns Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu over demolition of plazas at Alaba market

Located in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state, Alaba is Nigeria’s largest electronics market. The market is largely dominated by Igbo traders.

Although the demolition of distressed structures in the market started on Saturday, June 17, 2023, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA had reportedly marked at least 17 buildings for demolition as far back as 2016.

However, the demolition of the buildings sparked outrage among traders who claimed the exercise was politically motivated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, Ezekwesili in a series of tweets on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, asked Governor Sanwo-Olu to immediately publish details of demolished buildings in the market.

This according to her “would provide evidence to the public that this is not a vengeful political attack against the predominant Igbo community in Alaba Market”.

The former minister also warned President Tinubu and the Lagos State Government to be careful in stoking a “terribly toxic atmosphere against fellow citizens”.

"Let me also use this opportunity to really again advise the @followlasg and its cheerleaders including @officialABAT to be careful in persisting to brew a terribly toxic atmosphere against fellow citizens since before, during and after the 2023 elections. Governance by maliciousness does no one any good", she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT