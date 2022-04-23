Alaafin of Oyo: Palace confirms death of Oba Adeyemi

The confirmation was made by the spokesperson for the late respected king, Mr Bode Durojaye.

Replying to an inquiry by a Punch correspondent, Bode said, “Alaafin is dead. Details in due course.”

The newspaper also said that Governor Seyi Makinde has been informed of the Oba's death.

Pulse had earlier reported that Oba Adeyemi had passed away on Friday night in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital.

It was gathered that he was receiving treatment at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where he drew his last breath.

Before he passed on late Friday night, the octogenarian monarch was billed to be flown abroad for treatment following a sickness.

A source familiar with the proposed medical trip said tickets were already purchased for him and a few wives expected to accompany him.

The 83-year-old monarch ruled for 52 years, making him the longest-reigning Alaafin ever.

The remains of the traditional ruler had reportedly been brought back to his ancestral home in Oyo town, the Oyo State capital, in the early hours of Saturday, and traditional rites had begun immediately.

Alaafin's death makes it the third senior monarch's deaths the state has witnessed in about five months.

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi, were the other two monarchs who joined their ancestors in the mentioned period.

While the Soun throne remains vacant, a new Olubadan has been installed.